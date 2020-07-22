Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Update: Heavy rain slows traffic movement at several spots | Live

Heavy rain has chilled the atmosphere in the national capital. On one hand, while the downpour has dropped the mercury in Delhi, on the other, reports have emerged of traffic jams due to waterlogging in several areas. Delhi Traffic Police has been pro-active in issuing live traffic updates and which routes to avoid.

13:04 PM: Traffic movement is closed from Ring Road to Bhairon Road due to damaged road. Kindly avoid the stretch.

12:50 PM: Traffic is affected on Girdhari Lal Marg, Guru Ravidass Marg, Under Mayapuri Flyover, Under Prahlad Pur Flyover, from Dhaulakuan to Gurugram, Naraina Vihar to Loha Mandi, Metal Forging to Maya Puri, & Mahipal Pur due to water logging.

12:32 PM: Traffic movement is now normal under Minto Bridge.

12:20 PM: Obstruction in traffic from Chirag Delhi towards Nehru Place due to breakdown of a bus near Savitri Cinema. Kindly avoid the stretch.

12:16 PM: Traffic is affected under Minto Bridge due to waterlogging. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Delhi as heavy rains are forecasted in the coming hours. "As visible from RADAR animation, Northwest and extreme north Delhi are likely to experience Light to moderate rain/thundershowers during next 2 hours. Adjoining area of Haryana and UP are also likely to experience Light to moderate rain during next 3 hours," IMD tweeted.

