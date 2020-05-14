Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi

Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi

​Heavy rain, accompanied by a hailstorm, lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. The rainfall started around 5.00 pm, followed by a hailstorm minutes later. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 18:21 IST
Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV

Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi

Heavy rain, accompanied by a hailstorm, lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. The rainfall started around 5.00 pm, followed by a hailstorm minutes later. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature. Meanwhile, power outages were also reported in some parts of the national capital following gusty winds, rain, and heavy hailstorm. SkyMet has predicted dust storm and thundershower with strong winds over Baghpat, Central, East, West, North and South Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hapur, Jhajjar, Meerut, Shahdara, Sonipat areas in the next 2-4 hours.

India Tv - Hailstorm in Delhi.

Image Source : INDIA TV

Hailstorm in Delhi.

The sudden rain sent social media into overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on various platforms.

 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X