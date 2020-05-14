Heavy rain, hailstorm hits Delhi

Heavy rain, accompanied by a hailstorm, lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday. The rainfall started around 5.00 pm, followed by a hailstorm minutes later. The rain and cloudy skies also led to a dip in the temperature. Meanwhile, power outages were also reported in some parts of the national capital following gusty winds, rain, and heavy hailstorm. SkyMet has predicted dust storm and thundershower with strong winds over Baghpat, Central, East, West, North and South Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Hapur, Jhajjar, Meerut, Shahdara, Sonipat areas in the next 2-4 hours.
The sudden rain sent social media into overdrive, with many people sharing videos and images on various platforms.
