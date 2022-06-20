Delhi likely to receive moderate rain, thundershowers today; morning temperature drops to 23.6° Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A young woman reacts during rains, in New Delhi, Friday, June 17, 2022

According to the weather department, today's temperature was five notches below the season's average

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies on Monday, as the temperature in the national capital dropped to 23.6 degrees Celsius today morning. According to the weather department, today's temperature was five notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.

The weather office had on Friday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Delhi in the next four days under the influence of a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and of southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels.

It issued a 'Yellow' alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain, for four days starting Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

