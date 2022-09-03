Breathtaking! Centre proposes design of redeveloped New Delhi railway station, seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAILMININDIA Breathtaking! Centre proposes design of redeveloped New Delhi railway station

Delhi railway station new design : The Ministry of Railways on Saturday proposed a new design of the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), and it is nothing short of breathtaking. NDLS is one of India's oldest, busiest and most iconic railway stations. The proposed plan showcases it like a world-class establishment, equipped with modern technology.

The Ministry of Railways shared the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station on its Twitter handle today. Have a look:

The government is yet to share more details on the plan, like when is it expected to be completed, and the specifications of all the amenties at the revamped railway station. By the looks of it, it seems when completed, NDLS will become the largest and the most modern stations in India for train passengers.

Earlier, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the redevelopment of the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station as well, the design of which was shared on social media handles of the Ministry of Railways.

Additionally, the Indian Railways reported that 1,215 stations have been constructed as Adarsh Stations so far in an effort to improve passenger amenities. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that on August 5 the Ministry of Railways developed different plans, such as the Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme, for the improvement and attractiveness of stations on the Indian Railways.

