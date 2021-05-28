Delhi: Psychology student arrested for duping people of over Rs 2 lakh on pretext of providing Remdesivir

Image Source : INDIA TV Student arrested for duping people of Rs 2 lakh on pretext of providing Remdesivir

Delhi police has arrested a college student for cheating people on the pretext of providing them Remdesivir injections. The accused, a resident of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, is pursuing her graduation in Psychology from a distance university in Delhi.

Police said that she duped at least 11 people in Delhi of Rs 2,25,000. The girls was arrested from her house in Seoni on Monday.

According to police, a case was registered on May 1 at Defence Colony police station in south Delhi. The case was filed ater receiving a complaint from a local, identified as Ankit Kumar.

Kumar had contacted someone following the leads available online regarding the Remdesivir injections. Police said that he was promised the delivery of five Remdesivir injections for Rs 32,400. The victim had transferred the amount to their bank. The complaint said that he didn't receive injections.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the bank account details were used to trace the accused and she was held.

Police said that two mobile phones, bank passbooks and four ATM cards were recovered from the arrested student. Rs 1.33 lakh was also seized from her bank account.

