Delhi primary schools to reopen from Nov 9 as AQI improves, ban on entry of trucks also lifted

Schools have also been reopened in Noida after an improvement in AQI was seen.

Delhi: In a major announcement today Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said that primary schools, which were earlier shut, would be reopened in the national capital from November 9. Rai added that the ban on entry of trucks to Delhi has also been lifted. However, the ban on construction and demolition activities will continue. The statement comes in the backdrop of decreasing pollution levels and improving AQI in the capital.

"Ban on entry of trucks into Delhi lifted. Directions for work from home amended and offices functioning at full capacity from today. Ban on construction work related to highway, road, flyover, overbridge, pipeline, power transmission lifted," said Minister Gopal Rai

Schools have also been reopened in Noida after an improvement in AQI was seen. The step was taken after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after improvement in the air quality index.

