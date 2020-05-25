Image Source : FILE Delhi's power demand clocked season's highest on May 24 at 5268 MW

On the night of May 24, 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5268 MW, the season’s highest. Infact, it is marginally more than the peak power demand (5094 MW) recorded on May 24, 2019, BSES informed.

Infact, this is the first time this month, Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed last year’s peak on any given day.

Peak power demand in May 2019 was 6461 MW, recorded on May 31.

In the first 23 days of May, Delhi's peak power demand has been 5021 MW – a reduction of around 16 per cent from 5985 MW in the corresponding period last year.

Delhi's peak power demand has increased by around 49 percent in May as compared to April this year.

The power supply is Delhi is managed by three discoms, joint ventures of the Delhi government with private partners.

The BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL supply majority of the city areas barring north and north west Delhi that are catered by the TPDDL.

