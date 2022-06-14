Delhi positivity rate rises to over 7 per cent after 614 fresh cases surface in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Delhi on Monday reported 614 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate increased to 7.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the highest positivity rate since May 4 when 7.6 per cent of the people tested turned out positive for COVID-19. Also, this is the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases.

With the fresh cases reported on Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,13,412, the department said in its latest bulletin. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,221.

Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.35 per cent, and three deaths.

The city logged 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 655 cases were recorded on Friday with a positivity rate of 3.11 per cent and two deaths.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 622 cases with a positivity rate of 3.17 per cent and two deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 2,561 from 2,442 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,825 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,613 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 191 containment zones in the city.

There are 9,587 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 124 of these are occupied, up from 100 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

On Friday, experts said that people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest uptick in coronavirus cases in Delhi.

