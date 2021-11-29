SC seeks states' response on worsening air quality; says 'closer to create independent task force'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Closer to create independent task force', SC seeks states' response on worsening Delhi air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would set up a task force to implement directions issued to curb air pollution, in case the state governments do not take actions in accordance with guidelines (issued by the top court, the Centre, and the air quality management commission).

"Closer to create an independent task force (as a measure to curb air pollution) if states not taking action," a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.

The top court emphasised that directions have been issued and the authorities hope that all will be good.

"But, on the ground, the result is zero," noted the bench.

The Supreme Court directed state governments -- Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana -- to comply with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and sought compliance reports from them.

The next hearing will be on Thursday.

The top court also expressed its deep concern in connection with the worsening air pollution in the capital. The Chief Justice told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre says it is taking steps, yet the pollution level in the capital is worsening day-by-day and also there is a looming threat of coronavirus.

The Chief Justice responded saying, "What to do?"

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner minor Aditya Dubey, contended that the ongoing construction activity in connection with the Central Vista project is also adding to the air pollution in Delhi and urged the court to issue directions to stop it. The bench asked Mehta to file an affidavit to explain what steps the government has taken to curb air pollution in the areas which fall under the central government in Delhi.

The bench queried Mehta, what is the commission, created for monitoring air quality index in the NCR region, doing? "It is just passing on the directions (issued by the top court) to the states."

The bench further queried Mehta about the steps being taken by the state governments to implement the directions. "Tell us which states are not complying with the directions. We will seek explanation," said the bench.

The bench said it needs strict compliance with the measures issued by the Centre, the top court, and the air quality management commission. The top court asked the state governments to explain the measures they have taken in connection with the menace of air pollution and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

