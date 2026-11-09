Delhi pollution row after Diwali, AAP alleges AQI fraud as BJP claims Punjab farm-fire conspiracy

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns over Delhi's worsening air pollution, with the former accusing the Delhi government of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) data, while the latter alleged a conspiracy behind the sudden spike in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab on Diwali.

The political face-off comes amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, which recorded an AQI of 371 at 10 am in the 'very poor' category. A thick grey haze swallowed the skyline, reduced visibility on roads, and brought back irritation in the eyes and throat as Delhi woke up to alarmingly high pollution levels on Monday, after firecrackers were burst across the city well past the permitted hours on Diwali.

'AQI data fraud'

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP-led government of tampering with air quality data, claiming that pollution levels in several parts of the national capital crossed the AQI 3,000 mark on Diwali night.

Referring to readings from multiple independent air quality monitoring platforms, Bhardwaj alleged that the official figures understated the extent of pollution and misrepresented the actual air quality situation in the city. "AQI 3000 paar. Full credit to these brothers who raised pollution beyond 3000," Bhardwaj wrote on X.

Bhardwaj also alleged that monitoring stations were shut down and 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He claimed water is being sprinkled over monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate readings.

"The government's data is based on fraud. We showed how monitoring stations were shut down, and how 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, lush green areas of Delhi. Water is being sprinkled directly over the monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate the readings. People simply do not trust the government's AQI numbers; I certainly don't," he told news agency ANI, claiming that AQI had crossed 3,000 in several areas.

He warned that PM 2.5 particles at such levels enter the bloodstream and could trigger heart attacks in those with heart ailments and respiratory failure in asthmatic children. "By peddling false numbers, the government is playing with people’s lives. My message to the government is: if you are encouraging fireworks, then own up to it and take full responsibility. You cannot engage in fraud; you must reveal the truth," he said.

"Take responsibility and present the true AQI to the public, or else vulnerable citizens—the sick, the elderly, and children—could lose their lives," he added.

Punjab fields set on fire on Diwali: Delhi Minister

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Kapil Mishra accused the AAP of orchestrating deliberate fires in Punjab's agricultural fields and called for a probe into the alleged involvement of party leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra said, "We started getting calls from Punjab farmers last evening that fire is being set in the fields at night, and when farmers are celebrating Diwali at their homes, their fields are being set ablaze by people who are then fleeing. We could not believe this. We decided to find out the truth. We asked for data coming in through satellites for Govt of India on stubble burning. The data proves that this was a premeditated move, and fields in Punjab were set on fire."

Sharing the data during a press conference, he said that on November 7 stubble burning was recorded at 125 locations, which increased to 1200 on November 8. "This is a really serious matter. This is a conspiracy against farmers, against Diwali, against Delhi, against Punjab," he said.

"Who are these people who are setting fire to the fields of farmers and then fleeing? Why is this fire being orchestrated? Why are people of Kejriwal who are sitting in Delhi and those who have gone from Delhi to Punjab started creating a sentiment over Diwali 2 days in advance? A campaign was being run since last night because they knew that they had orchestrated (stubble burning) fire in Punjab. I appeal to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to file an FIR at all the places where stubble burning occurred yesterday, investigate this. Investigate AAP MLAs, AAP leaders in those areas, investigate AAP gang who has gone to Punjab from Delhi. Check their phone records. They have orchestrated this fire. If the truth comes out perhaps Kejriwal himself will end up behind bars. They are conspiring to ensure that smoke reaches here on 8th and 9th Nov," he added.

Punjab records highest single-day stubble-burning incidents

Punjab witnessed its sharpest single-day spike in paddy stubble-burning incidents this season on Diwali, with 1,152 farm fires reported across the state, according to official data. This pushed the state's total count from 3,307 on November 7 to 4,459 on Sunday.

According to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), the state had recorded just 163 farm-fire incidents on November 7.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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