No manufacturing industry to be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that no manufacturing industry will be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi and only service, hi-tech industries will be allowed. Kejriwal's decision came after Centre Delhi government's proposal over new industrial areas and issued notification. The chief minister termed it a historic step.

Kejriwal said that manufacturing units, which cause pollution, will be given option to shift to service or hi-tech industry. The chief minister was speaking at a digital press conference. He added that Delhi's economy depends on service industry and not manufacturing.

Kejriwal further said that industries such as Media, TV production houses, IT, Media, Call Centers, HR Service, BPO, Placement Agency others will now be able to operate from Delhi. He said uptil now, they used to come under office category due to which they were only able to operate in commercial areas. However, due to high cost of operating in commercial areas, these companies had to shift to Noida, Gurgaon or Faridabad.

"Now they will be able to come in the industrial area at a cheaper rate," Kejriwal said.

