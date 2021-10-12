Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi pollution: 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign begins from Oct 18

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights. He also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.

"I have been tweeting air quality data for the past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble," he said.

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down.

It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including the 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said.

"We had started the 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative last year. This will begin again from October 18, as soon as you stop at a Red signal, turn down the engines of your vehicle. You can begin today itself, though it will be formally launched on 18," said Kejriwal.

Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said.

He also urged people to use public transport or carpool to avoid the use of their own vehicle at least once a week.

"We should decide to not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others. Experts say that if we do this, pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved," he said.

People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.

He further asked people to download the Green Delhi app and complain against the industry or vehicle that is causing pollution.

"If you have not downloaded the Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that is causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot and stop the source of pollution," he added.

