Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; minimum temperature 10.2 degrees Celsius

The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 407 at 9 am on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The city's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 406 on Friday. Neighbouring Faridabad (434), Ghaziabad, (376) Gurugram (378) and Noida (392) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

It is expected to improve from November 29 onwards due to high wind speed. Local surface winds are likely to increase slightly for the next two days, dispersing pollutants and leading to a slight improvement in the air pollution, but the AQI will be in the "higher end of the very poor" category, officials said.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was eight per cent.

"Mixing layer height and wind are the dominant factors controlling air quality. From November 29, significant improvement in AQI is expected due to high wind speed," said the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR on Friday.

The air quality in the national capital has remained in the 'very poor' or the 'severe' category on most days in November so far.

Delhi recorded its lowest air pollution levels of the month in terms of the 24-hour average quality index on November 1 (AQI 281) and November 23 (AQI 290).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 95 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, and the weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.

(with PTI inputs)

