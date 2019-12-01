Image Source : PTI Delhi Police to organise mass cyber awareness programme for city schoolchildren

The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit is organising a mass cyber awareness and computer security programme for schoolchildren across the city on Monday, police said. An hour-long session on "Cyber UDAY : Universal Direct Awareness in Youth", will be held on Monday morning at nine venues across the city, they said.

According to police, more than 12,000 students will participate in this cyber awareness programme in which topics such as how to stay safe online, what are cyber bullying and cyber grooming and how to tackle them, how to report a cyber crime, etc will be discussed with students in a bid to build an informed future generation.