CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka granted bail after seven days of judicial custody

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were granted bail after seven days of judicial custody. This comes after the duo were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday. After hearing the matter, the magistrate first reserved the order before pronouncing the final verdict. However, their release from Tihar Jail is unlikely today due to pending paperwork. The development came hours after the Delhi High Court declined to intervene in their detention, asking the petitioners to await the SEM's decision and approach the appellate court if their grievances remained unresolved.

Justice Subramonium Prasad permitted Das and Ranka to withdraw their plea, observing that a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution was not an appropriate remedy in a "repeat case" involving the alleged violation of a 'peace' bond.

The court asked the CJP co-conveners to first pursue the proceedings before the SEM, which was scheduled to consider the matter on Wednesday. It also indicated that they could approach the appellate court if they continued to have grievances after the magistrate's decision. The petition was taken up urgently even though the High Court was closed for the Dussehra break.

How the custody period was extended

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after their detention on October 13. Their custody was subsequently extended by two days on October 19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.

CJP leaders' lawyer challenges SEM's authority

Advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the two leaders should be released on personal bonds. He contended that the SEM did not have the jurisdiction to extend their judicial custody and challenged the legal basis for requiring them to furnish sureties. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the government's side, told the court that the matter concerning the furnishing of fresh sureties was listed before the SEM.

Why were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained?

Das and Ranka were detained along with other CJP workers on October 13 after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site. The group displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before the police took action. The two leaders were placed under preventive arrest over the alleged violation of peace bonds. A SEM subsequently ordered their judicial custody for five days on October 14.

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