Delhi Police seeks 5 more days of custody for CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das; SEM court reserves order

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has sought a five-day extension of the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. During the hearing, the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court reserved its order on the police's request to extend their custody. A petition seeking the release of the two leaders was also filed before the court on Monday, but the decision was reserved after the hearing. Das and Ranka were initially sent to five days of judicial custody following their preventive arrest. Notably, the Cockroach Janta Party has also accused authorities of deliberately prolonging the "illegal arrest" of Das and Ranka by "delaying court proceedings" and alleged that bail sureties had been rejected on "vague" grounds, even as police registered a non-cognisable report over "threats" received by the magistrate hearing the matter.

Delhi Police explains arrests of CJP leaders

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that on the morning of October 13, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar through a private premises. The police said Jantar Mantar had been removed from the list of designated protest sites.

According to the police, security personnel deployed at the spot tried to stop the group, but the protesters allegedly obstructed them from performing their duties. The police said all 14 people were taken into custody. Das, Ranka and Shinde were preventively arrested over alleged attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. However, Shinde was released on bail on the condition that he maintain peace and good behaviour.

Delhi Police registers report over alleged threat to SEM court

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) against unidentified persons on Sunday over an alleged threat to a magistrate during the bail hearing of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The party has alleged that the release of its two leaders is being delayed and that the guarantees provided by four bail sureties were rejected for unclear reasons. According to Ratna Singh, head of the party's legal cell, the Special Executive Magistrate informed her that the court had received a threatening message.

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