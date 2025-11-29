Delhi Police seek details of doctors holding degrees from Pakistan, Bangladesh in Red Fort blast case The Investigation agencies have also questioned 30 doctors of Al Falah University as they broaden their investigation into the Delhi Blast that took place on November 10. The Delhi Police have issued a notice to private hospitals in the national capital.

New Delhi:

In a development in the Red Fort Blast investigation, the Delhi Police have issued notices to the private hospitals in the national capital to seek details of doctors who earned their MBBS degrees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE and China and are practising in the capital.

The investigation has been expanded beyond Faridabad's Al Falah University, with the investigation agencies exploring further connections of Umar Nabi, the suicide bomber of the Red Fort blast and the Al Falah University doctor.

As per the notice issued to one of the Delhi private hospitals, the investigators asked for the details and requested to treat this as 'most urgent'. "Kindly provide details of the doctors working in your hospital who have obtained a degree from Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, China, in view of the prevailing situation of the bomb blast at Red Fort that occurred on 10.11.2025. Kindly treat it as most urgent," the issued notice said.

(Image Source : REPORTER'S INPUT)The notice that was issued to the NKS Hospital in Gulabi Bagh.

30 Al-Falah doctors questioned about Umar

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency has intensified its investigation at Al Falah University. Statements of 30 doctors from the University were recorded in connection with the Delhi blast.

The doctors were questioned about Umar and his behaviour. The fellow doctors revealed that Umar's behaviour used to be rude, and he allowed only a few selected people to enter his room.

Notably, one of Umar's phones is in the custody of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, in which the investigation agency found four videos. One of those had also surfaced publicly, in which Umar was justifying jihad and human bombs. Meanwhile, the remaining three were also similarly created by Umar, with each lasting three to five minutes. Through his phone, the investigation agency is attempting to identify his accomplices.

ED uncovers land forgery in Al Falah University

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the Al-Falah University land acquisition has uncovered a major fraud involving a forged General Power of Attorney (GPA), allegedly signed by individuals long after their deaths. Officials told ANI, on condition of anonymity, that land under Khasra No. 792 in the Madanpur Khadar area of southeast Delhi was ultimately bought by the Tarbia Education Foundation—an entity linked to Al-Falah group chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui—using fabricated ownership documents.

Siddiqui was arrested on the evening of November 18 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following extensive searches at locations connected to the Al-Falah group. The arrest came as part of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the ED on November 14.

During the probe, investigators found that the GPA dated January 7, 2004, carried signatures and thumb impressions of multiple landowners who had been deceased for years—some even for decades—before the document was created.