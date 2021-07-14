Delhi Police nabs notorious snatcher after encounter in Rohini

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The 27-year-old accused has been identified as Sumit Banga.

A notorious snatcher was apprehended following an encounter in southwest Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday night. The accused was identified as Sumit Banga. According to the police, the snatcher was arrested near Central Park Sector 20 Rohini. While being taken to the police station, Banga stopped the vehicle on the pretext of urinating and as soon as he got down from the police car, he snatched a policeman's gun and opened fire.

The police also retaliated, and after a brief exchange of fire he was arrested. The accused also sustained bullet injuries. The police team recovered one loaded country-made pistol with one live cartridge from his possession. A Honda car used by Banga has also been recovered.

The 27-year-old accused is a close relative of notorious snatcher Anil, and has 53 cases of snatching, robbery, theft reported in various police stations. The police have registered a case under the arms act and further investigation in on.

