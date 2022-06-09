Follow us on Image Source : NAVEEN KUMAR JINDAL (TWITTER). Delhi Police register FIR against several persons for spreading hateful content on social media.

In a move to curb falsehood and misinformation on social media, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police said on Wednesday (June 8) that it has registered a case against several persons including Naveen Kumar Jindal under various provisions for spreading hateful messages, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

This comes amid the row over the suspension of BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her alleged controversial religious remarks on a TV debate.

Details of those named in the FIR :

According to the police, some names that were included in the FIR are Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena and Pooja Shakun.

"The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country," IFSO official told.

The FIR is against several individuals cutting across religions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.

Probe by IFSO unit:

The unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest on the cyberspace and that have ramifications on the physical space thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country, Malhotra said.

