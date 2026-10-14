Delhi Police registers FIR against female NSUI activists in connection with bus assault incident

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against female NSUI activists in connection with the bus assault incident. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by the Delhi Police.

The development comes after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday called a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station, alleging Delhi Police personnel assaulted women members during a flash protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The NSUI also claimed several activists were detained during the protest and brought to Connaught Place police station, with some of them yet to be released.

A video circulated on social media purportedly shows a woman NSUI member being dragged by her hair by a female police officer, onto a bus in which protesters were being detained.

The NSUI, in a post on its official X handle, condemned the alleged treatment of its members, saying, "Don't you feel even a shred of shame? Such inhuman treatment of students who are raising their voices for their rights and democracy!" It further asserted that "voices can be suppressed with batons and oppression, but not courage".

Prior to this, the Congress' student wing also had staged a flash protest at Gate 7 of Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Connaught Place, demanding Kumar's immediate resignation over allegations of electoral irregularities. The protest was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was detained along with hundreds of activists, according to the student organisation.

A large police force was deployed in Connaught Place area -- located close to Jantar Mantar -- as protesters raised slogans against the CEC. NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey condemned the detentions and said the organisation's movement against "vote chori" would continue until Kumar resigned.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police questioned the maintainability of a petition filed by an office-bearer of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) before the Delhi High Court, seeking an independent probe into alleged assaults on protesters and members of the public during demonstrations in Delhi on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma that the petitioner had failed to comply with the Delhi High Court Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Rules, 2010, particularly Rules 9(f) and 9(g).