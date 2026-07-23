Delhi Police probe reveals special app used during CJP protest that works without internet; here's how it work

New Delhi:

As the protest continues at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police investigation into the violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20 has uncovered the alleged use of a special communication app by protesters to coordinate during the clashes. The messaging app was used in such a way that it remained undetected even by investigating agencies and security forces.

How does this app work?

According to information, the application works using Bluetooth technology and allows users to communicate even without an internet connection. Police suspect that some protesters used this Bluetooth-based messaging app to coordinate with each other during the clashes with security personnel during the Parliament March. Police are examining the app's usage and are likely to seek details from the app developers and service providers as part of the probe.

The CJP had organised the Parliament March on March 20, which saw thousands of people participate. The march later turned violent, with more than 100 police personnel reportedly injured. Following the clashes, Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs and launched an investigation to identify those involved.

Use of Bluetooth app for communication

The police investigation is focusing on the methods used by the rioters to communicate with each other during the protest. So far, the investigation has revealed that WhatsApp groups were created to gather the crowd, but during the violence, when the internet was down, they used Bluetooth apps to communicate with each other.

Police are investigating both the pre- and post-violence circumstances. In addition, the police also have approximately 150 viral videos. These videos are being used to identify those involved in the violence. In particular, viral videos are being used to identify stone-pelters and anti-social elements who mistreated security personnel.

CJP protest hijacked by outside anti-social elements

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources on Thursday claimed that the CJP protest has now been completely hijacked by outside anti-social elements. Hiding behind the students, anti-social elements infiltrate the crowd and suddenly launch attacks on uniformed personnel using sharp stones and bottles, and the entire crowd then turns aggressive, Delhi Police said. However, to control the crowd, additional paramilitary forces have been deployed by Delhi Police at the spot.

The government has not yet issued orders for strict action, and it wishes to find a way to engage in dialogue regarding the students, Delhi Police said and added that consequently, the forces are exercising great restraint, focusing on protecting their own lives rather than retaliating forcefully.

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