More than 1000 Delhi Police personnel test Covid positive, undergo home isolation

New Delhi: Policemen enquire commuters during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

On Monday, more than a thousand personnel from the Delhi Police tested Covid positive. As per reports, all of them have undergone home isolation and none of them are showing severe symptoms. The Covid infection has been found from constables to top-level officers.

The development comes amid a huge surge in Covid cases in the national capital. On Sunday, the city recorded close to 23,000 fresh Covid cases while the positivity rate in the city climbed over 23%.

Earlier, over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal had tested positive for the virus. A large number of police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters have been hit by the COVID.

Meanwhile, in a similar development, 114 police personnel and 18 senior officers including 13 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), four Additional Commissioner of Police (CPs), and one Joint CP (Level Officer) tested COVID-19 positive in the last 48 hours, Mumbai police had informed on Sunday.

