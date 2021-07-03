Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi Police to organise public hearing camps every Saturday.

Public hearing camps will be held at police stations here every Saturday between 4 pm and 6 pm, officials said on Friday.

The ‘Jan Sunwai’ camps will be organised by all Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) on Commissioner Balaji Shrivastava’s directions to ensure speedy redressal of public grievances, they said.

Srivastava took additional charge as the commissioner on Wednesday after the retirement of incumbent SN Shrivastava.

He was earlier posted as Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Vigilance).

A 1988-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, he has previously worked as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Puducherry and Mizoram and Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Economic Offences Wing and Special Cell, Delhi.

After taking charge as the police commissioner, Srivastava held an agenda-setting meeting with the top police brass at police headquarters.

He discussed priority areas and the road map for Delhi Police in the coming days, officials said.

Street domination to curb street crime, direct public interface at the district level for grievance redressal, ensuring women safety, welfare of the personnel and initiating anti-terror measures are among the priority areas, they said.

Srivastava also laid an emphasis on the implementation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s guidelines to ensure Covid-appropriate behavior, they added.

Also Read: Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over child pornography content on platform

Latest India News