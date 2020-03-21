Image Source : PTI Fact Check: Will you be fined for violating the 'Janata Curfew' announced by PM Modi?

Delhi Police has refuted claims that a fine would be charged of those who violate the 'Janata Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 22. DCP South Delhi, from his official twitter handle, tweeted, "We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is FALSE & FAKE. Let's make #JanataCurfewMarch22 a success."

Here is the advisory being referred to by DCP South Delhi.

PM Modi on Thursday announced a self-imposed curfew across the nation on Sunday. This has been done as an initiative to combat the growing coronavirus threat in India. From 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday, the prime minister asked the entire nation to stay indoors.