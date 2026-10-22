Delhi Police nabs Amir Shokeen over racial abuse of Tripura tribal youth in viral video

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested content creator Amir Shokeen in connection with an alleged incident of racial abuse involving a tribal youth from Tripura. The case has triggered widespread outrage after a video showing the young man being allegedly mocked and subjected to public humiliation in Delhi went viral on social media. According to the allegations, Shokeen referred to the youth as the "President of China" and taunted him by calling him Chinese. The incident has sparked strong reactions across the Northeast and Delhi, with political leaders demanding strict action against those responsible. The police action comes amid growing calls for accountability over the alleged racial mistreatment of people from the northeastern states.

Case registered under BNS sections 192, 196, 352 and 353

Delhi Police have registered a case against Shokeen at Sadar Bazar police station under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused reportedly has previous criminal cases registered against him as well. According to the information provided, earlier cases involved provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 324 for voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means, Section 504 for intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

The latest case follows the circulation of the video showing the alleged mistreatment of the Tripura youth. The incident has brought the issue of racial discrimination against people from the Northeast back into public discussion.

(Image Source : X/@KIREN RIJIJU)A screenshot of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's tweet.

Kiren Rijiju promises strict action against accused

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted strongly to the incident and assured that action would be taken against the accused. In a post on X, Rijiju said the delay in filing an official complaint would not prevent the police from taking action. "This wicked person will be punished. There was certainly a delay in filing an official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a strong lesson. Those who tolerate such bad behaviour in society are also responsible for spreading hatred," Rijiju wrote. His statement came amid demands for strict action over the alleged racial abuse of the young man from Tripura.

Tripura CM directs DGP to coordinate with Delhi Police

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has also taken up the matter, directly instructing the state's Director General of Police to contact Delhi Police and ensure prompt and stringent legal action. The intervention reflects the concern surrounding the incident in Tripura, where the alleged mistreatment of a young person from the state has drawn attention and prompted demands for accountability.

BJP alleges accused has links with Congress

The political controversy has widened, with the BJP claiming that Shokeen is associated with the Congress party. The Tripura BJP began its social media post on the issue with the words "SHAME ON CONGRESS" and demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible for the alleged racial attack.

Also Read:

Class 9 student stabbed to death in Delhi's Pitampura over Instagram comment, four minors held