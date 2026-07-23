Delhi Police makes big claims, says CJP protest now completely hijacked by outside anti-social elements

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests at Delhi’s Janatar Mantar, Delhi Police sources on Thursday claimed that the CJP protest has now been completely hijacked by outside anti-social elements. Hiding behind the students, anti-social elements infiltrate the crowd and suddenly launch attacks on uniformed personnel using sharp stones and bottles and the entire crowd then turns aggressive, Delhi Police said. However, to control the crowd, additional paramilitary forces have been deployed by Delhi Police at the spot.

Government has not yet issued orders for strict action: Delhi Police

The government has not yet issued orders for strict action and it wishes to find a way to engage in dialogue regarding the students, Delhi Police said and added that consequently, the forces are exercising great restraint, focusing on protecting their own lives rather than retaliating forcefully.

Right now, there is calm at Jantar Mantar this morning and currently, the venue is about half-full. During the day, people arrive to participate in the protest—reciting poetry and raising slogans—while announcements from the stage emphasize that it is a peaceful demonstration.

However, as evening comes, the crowd swells, and a different kind of protest begins—one marked by the targeting of police, stone-pelting, and violence. The crowd spills out from Jantar Mantar onto the streets.

Two ACPs, four personnel were injured in stone pelting

At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. They said that many "anti-social" elements have entered the protest site.

"They are not even listening to the organisers (CJP) and are pelting stones at personnel," they added. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of all the police officers is stated to be stable, the police source said.

In the first incident, ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury on his forehead around 4.30 pm while on duty when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, a police statement said.

The sources said that another stone-pelting incident took place later in the day in which another ACP and at least four police personnel were injured. Police repeatedly announced to maintain peace and not to break the law and order situation.

CJP alleges internet services shut down around Jantar Mantar

In the meantime, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation. In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?"

In another post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators."Appeal to police and paramilitary forces deployed to crush the protest. Do not obey illegal orders that ask you to beat up innocent protesters. This is your test as well. Will you stand with the people, or with authoritarians," he wrote.

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