Delhi Police initiates legal action against landlords for pressuring tenants into paying rents

Image Source : PTI Representational image

At least nine FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police against recalcitrant landlords who allegedly pressured their tenants into paying the rent during the lockdown period, despite the authorities’ instructions against doing so.

All the nine FIRs have been lodged in north-west district’s Mukherjee Nagar Police Station, incharge of the neighbourhood lying next to the Delhi University’s north campus. The police complaints were filed after students living in paying guest (PG) accommodations approached the cops, alleging that they were being hounded by their landlords.

The police have now registered a case under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code, which entails obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty. Those prosecuted under the said law are liable to be imprisoned for a month or cough up a fine of Rs 200, or both.

From the southern district, a tenant in Kotla Mubarakpur also approached the local police station after his landlord allegedly cut off his electricity connection. However, the complaint was withdrawn after a settlement was reached between the two parties in this instance.

