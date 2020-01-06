Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Police gave safe passage to JNU attackers: Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the Delhi Police not only allowed masked goons to carry out brutal attack on students and faculty at JNU for one and half hours but also allowed them safe passage after the mayhem.

The Hyderabad MP strongly condemned the attack and described those involved as "anti-national" elements.

He asked what message the Narendra Modi government want to send to the world by allowing such an attack in the national capital.

"This violence was perpetrated by cowards who definitely had support from ruling party. There is no doubt that those involved had green signal from powers that be," he told reporters.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said the attackers had covered their faces but their ideology was exposed.

"Are they trying to say that they were aliens who came from Mars," asked Owaisi on claims by the ABVP that they were not involved in the attack.

Owaisi earlier tweeted that he is in solidarity with the brave students of JNU. "This cruel attack is meant to punish JNU students because they dared to stand up."

"It's so bad that even union ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons," he asked.