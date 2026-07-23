Delhi Police files FIR regarding attack on ACP Vivek Bhagat during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR regarding attack on ACP Vivek Bhagat and other inspectors that took place on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar. The FIR was lodged at the Connaught Place police station and the charges include attempted murder of police personnel, rioting, and destruction of public property. According to Delhi Police sources, criminals are now infiltrating the crowds and these criminals are arriving armed with weapons such as knives. The injuries sustained by the police personnel indicate attacks with sharp-edged weapons.

RML Hospital issues statement on injured ACP

A Delhi Police ACP was brought to RML Hospital with a head injury and multiple bruises after a stone-pelting incident near Jantar Mantar, hospital authorities said on Thursday. "ACP, Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat, was brought to the Emergency Department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital following the reported incident of stone pelting last night near Jantar Mantar.

"On examination, he was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head). The patient also gave a history of ear bleeding and vomiting," the hospital said in a statement.

Bhagat was evaluated by the treating team

Bhagat was evaluated by the treating team in the Department of Surgery and provided necessary medical care. Subsequently, the patient expressed his desire to continue further treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was discharged from RML Hospital, it said.

Two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four police personnel were injured in stone-pelting allegedly by protesters near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. They said that many "anti-social" elements have entered the protest site.

In the first incident, ACP Jai Prakash, posted in Punjabi Bagh, sustained an injury on his forehead around 4.30 pm while on duty when protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, a police statement said.

Police sources said that another stone-pelting incident took place later in the day in which another ACP and at least four police personnel were injured. Police repeatedly announced to maintain peace and not to break the law and order situation.

Protesters of CJP continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with more supporters gathering at the protest site overnight and volunteers receiving food and other supplies sent by sympathisers, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.



In a post on X on Wednesday morning, the CJP claimed that "thousands and thousands of protesters are at Jantar Mantar this morning" and reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.



"Why does the Pradhan Mantri (prime minister) love the Mantri Pradhan (Minister Pradhan) more than India's youth?" the post read. Several people sent food to the protest site on Tuesday night as more supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar, where protesters continued their sit-in despite heavy security deployment in the area following Monday's police crackdown on the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march.

Ashutosh Ranka says agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns. "We will not leave this spot until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. July 20 was a milestone moment in India's political history, especially in post-Independence India. The youth won't stay quiet anymore," he said.



Late Tuesday night, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a clarification that the movement had not called for any gathering anywhere other than Jantar Mantar. "Cockroach Janta Party has not given a call to assemble anywhere but at Jantar Mantar, where our peaceful protest is on," Dipke said in a statement, alleging that the group had received reports that "some goons" may have been sent to other parts of Delhi to create disturbances.

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