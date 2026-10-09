Delhi Police denies permission to CJP for October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, cites 'short notice'

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (October 10), citing the short notice given by the organisers, alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier demonstration and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management. The proposed protest was aimed at demanding accountability from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of "vote theft". The decision comes as the national capital prepares for multiple planned demonstrations, prompting police to seek precautionary measures at 57 metro stations across Delhi. Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the New Delhi district received an application on October 7 from Saurabh Das, co-convener of CJP, regarding the proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Explaining the decision, Prasad said the application was submitted too close to the proposed date. According to the prescribed guidelines cited by the police, organisers are required to provide 10 days' advance notice for a planned protest. Police also referred to an earlier demonstration for which CJP had reportedly been granted permission. According to Prasad, the organisers did not comply with lawful directions or honour the undertakings they had given on that occasion.

The Joint Police Commissioner said the authorities considered these issues alongside the prevailing law and order situation before rejecting the request. "We have received an application from Saurav Das, Co-Convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned. Further, it is also important to mention that on an earlier occasion, when the Cockroach Janta Party was given permission to hold a protest there, they did not follow the lawful directions and did not follow their own undertakings given at that point in time. Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," the Joint CP said.

Delhi Police warns of action over Section 163 violations

Prasad also pointed out that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area. The provision allows authorities to impose preventive restrictions in situations where immediate measures are considered necessary to maintain public order and safety. "It is important to mention that in the New Delhi area, Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) is in operation, under which, to maintain public order and safety, a reasonable preventive restriction is in place. It is further important to mention that if anybody violates the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS, then proper legal action will be taken against them," she added. The police have warned that violations of the applicable restrictions could invite legal action. The warning comes ahead of Saturday's planned demonstrations in the capital.

Delhi Police proposes restrictions at 57 Metro stations

Additionally, Delhi Police has proposed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider precautionary measures at 57 metro stations in view of the proposed protests on October 10. In an official communication, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, requested the DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates at the identified stations and reducing train frequency where required. The request cited the possibility of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.

The proposed restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue on October 10 until the situation returns to normal. Police have asked the DMRC to issue the necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the proposed arrangements. However, the communication records a request by Delhi Police. It does not confirm that the DMRC has approved or implemented the proposed closures or service changes.

CJP plans protest over alleged 'vote theft'

CJP has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged "vote theft" and the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner. The police decision means the group has not been granted permission for the proposed gathering at the designated protest site. With additional demonstrations also expected in New Delhi, authorities have sought preventive arrangements covering public spaces, traffic and metro operations. As per officials, the immediate focus remains on crowd management and compliance with restrictions in force across the district.

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