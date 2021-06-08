Image Source : INDIA TV 'Tukur tukur dekhte ho kya...': 2 Delhi Police cops land in soup for posting video on social media

Two Delhi Police cops have landed in a soup for posting a video on social media during working hours.

In the video, a male and a female police personnel were acting to the tune of Bollywood song "Tukur Tukur Dekhte Ho Kya". The male cop was spotted without a mask. Both of them were donning their uniforms.

The video was shot at the time of stringent restrictions in the national capital, while they were on duty.

Acting on the matter, the Delhi Police has sought an explanation from the duo within 15 days.

"In these videos, Ct. Vivek had not even worn the mank and duo has also been violating the social distancing norms. Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in discharge of their official duties," a Delhi Police official said.

