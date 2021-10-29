Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police constable loses job over social media post against Central Govt

Delhi Police constable Manish Meena lost his job, after posting critical remarks against the Central government on social media. Posted at the Sabzi Mandi police station in North District of Delhi Police, Meena had taken to his Twitter handle and had criticized the government.

Soon after, the matter came to the notice of the higher authorities and Delhi Police officials took action and dismissed him from his job.

The Delhi Police took action against the accused constable under Article 311(2)(b). According to police sources, Constable Manish Meena had corrected his Twitter handle against the central government, due to which Delhi Police has taken this action against him.

