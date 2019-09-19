Delhi police constable driving car without licence, PUC, disciplinary action launched

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A Delhi Police constable was found driving a car without insurance, PUC certificate and with tinted windows, following which he was challaned and disciplinary action was initiated against him, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a man and a woman approached a zonal officer deployed at Mori Gate red light and alleged that a Hyundai Accent, with a Delhi registration number and black tinted windows, was parked near the traffic signal.

They also informed the officer that the car belonged to Constable Vishal Dabas as they had seen him opening the car door, the police said.

He was challaned under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for not having an insurance and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, they added.

The car, which also had a defective number plate, was impounded. Dabas claimed that the vehicle belonged to his brother but he was using it.

Departmental action regarding misconduct of the constable has been initiated, the police said.