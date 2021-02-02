Image Source : INDIA TV 'Why no questions raised when cops came under attack': Delhi top cop on barricading at borders

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday dismissed criticism on the multi-level barricading at various borders, which have been the converging points for the protesting farmers. The top cop said he was "surprised" that there were no questions raised when the Delhi Police was attacked during the Republic Day violence.

In a bid to strengthen security at the entry points, roads have been cemented with a bed of nails, and concrete walls erected between barriers.

"I'm surprised that when tractors were used, Police was attacked, barricades were broken on 26th no questions were raised. What did we do now? We've just strengthened barricading so that it's not broken again," the commissioner told reporters.

"Patience and control shown by you is right. We have to keep ourselves strong and prepare by focusing on intelligence reports, sticking to strategy & ideas," Srivastava said during his visit to DCP Office Outer District, Pitampura, where he met injured police personnel.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had posted photos of the multi-level barricading at the Delhi borders, with the caption: "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!".

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Things turned ugly when protesting farmers indulged in violence on Republic Day. The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

