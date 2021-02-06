Delhi Police Commissioner boosts morale of staff, says 'we are like a family'

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava shared a message for his fellow colleagues, officers to pay them tribute and boost their morale for handling the situation during the tractor parade violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

In his message, Delhi Top Cop said, "Would like to convey to my fellow police personnel that we are like a family that face any trouble, challenge like a family, united and together."

Lauding his officers, personnel for handling the Republic Day chaos, Delhi Police chief said, "You all have done a fabulous job, showed maximum restraint which was appreciated by everyone."

"Those who break promises.. indulge in violence... and people criticised them..." Shrivastava said.

Feeling boosted after Delhi Police chief message, a Delhi Police personnel said, "His (Delhi Police Commissioner's confidence gives us confidence) while another said, "Till the time we are wearing our uniform, our morale would not go down..."

Meanwhile, ahead of farmers Chakka Jam call today, the Delhi Police chief also visited Shahidi Park and reviewed the security arrangements. He spoke to senior police officers and was briefed about the preventive measures undertaken.

More than 55,000 policemen have been deployed at various strategic points in the national capital.

The Delhi Police is also geared up to tackle any surprise elements, including 'flash mob' tactics and protest call on social media on Saturday as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmer organisations were set for a nationwide three-hour 'chakka jam'.

Despite the agitating farmers' assurance that the 'chakka jam' would not be implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, the Delhi Police as a precautionary measure intensified security arrangements with special focus on border areas where the farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year.

