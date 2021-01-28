Thank you for keeping restrain, Delhi CP lauds policemen's conduct during R-Day chaos

Image Source : PTI Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava reviews the situation at Singhu Border in view of the Delhi Chalo protest march by farmers against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has written a letter to fellow policemen in the wake of Republic Day violence, thanking them for maintaining maximum restrain during the chaos. He has also asked fellow personnel to remain vigilant, alert for next few days as farm laws protest at some still continues.

"You showed great patience despite the farmers' agitation turning violent...394 of our friends were injured in the violence & some are in hospital. I met some of them, they are being given proper treatment," Delhi Police Commissioner said.

"I would like to tell you that the coming days can be very challenging for us. So, we will have to be alert. We will have to remain patient and disciplined. I thank you for your patience and restraint," Delhi CP in a letter to staff.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police issued notice to farmer leader Darshan Pal asking him to explain why legal action should not be initiated against him, post violence during tractor rally on Republic Day.

"You are asked to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against you and other members of your organisation in view of breach of agreement with police, rampant vandalisation and violence by your supporters, desecration of national monuments like Red Fort, and causing inconvenience to various people in the city who were celebrating Republic Day," police said in the notice.

The Delhi Police also directed Darshan Pal to provide names of the perpetrators of the violent acts. It also directed him to submit his response within three days. Darshan Pal Singh is also been named in the FIR by the Delhi Police along with 37 others.

