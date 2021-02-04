EXCLUSIVE: International plot behind R-Day violence has been exposed, says Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke on the Republic Day violence which took place during farmers tractor parade and discussed all the actions being taken against the rioters. Speaking to India TV, Delhi's top cop said that over 40 cases have been registered, 130 people have been arrested, with peoples' help, they have accessed several videos of the R-Day violence, rioters are being identified and a thorough probe using scientific ways is underway.

On international conspiracy behind farmers' agitation especially after international activists, celebrities tweeting about it, the Delhi Police Chief said that a case has been registered to unearth the conspiracy... those behind the violence will be exposed. The cyber cell has registered a case... a 'tool kit' that was being widely shared has now been exposed... and further probe is this matter is underway.

The Delhi Police chief said that action as per the law will be taken against those who were behind this tool kit.

Further speaking on the R-Day violence and those involved in its Facebook live, SN Shrivastava said whatever scientific ways were used by the rioters, the Delhi Police is also using the same scientific techniques to nab them.

Speaking on the action being taken against those who had promised of a peaceful tractor march but it ended up in violence, the Delhi Police chief said crime branch, special cell, district police, all these agencies are investigating the matter. As per the requirement, the agencies are calling them for further questioning.

On Red Fort incident, Delhi Police Chief said whatever happened, people saw it, TV channels have also shown it... videos have surfaced... a thorough probe is being done.

Responding to nails, barbed wires being used at Delhi borders where farmers are continuing their protest, Delhi's top cop said he has come to meet fellow police personnel who were injured in the R-Day violence to laud their courage and honest duty... all these arrangements are being made to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

The Delhi Police Commissioner concluded by saying they are keeping an eye on all the developments that are taking place including farmers upcoming protest on February 6 as they have threatened to block roads. He said the law is supreme, no one is above it and action will be taken against guilty whether it may be a farmer, politician or Deep Sidhu.

