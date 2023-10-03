Delhi Police carries out raids in 30 locations linked to NewsClick in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATION PIC/FILE/PTI Special Cell of the Delhi Police

The Special cell of Delhi Police carried out raids in 30 locations linked to Digital news website NewsClick and some journalists associated with the media company on Tuesday.

The officials said the police raids are still underway in some locations in Delhi-NCR. After some of his inputs on the illegal funding, the Special Cell teams conducted the raid.

The police recovered the dump data from the laptops and mobile phones of some journalists of News Click. Special Cell has registered a fresh case and initiated a probe.

Earlier, Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted raids regarding the funding of NewsClick.

In 2021, the Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police was the first to file a case regarding illegal funding against NewsClick. The company had allegedly received suspicious funding through Chinese companies. ED registered a case and started an investigation into the funding case.

However, the High Court had at that time given a relief to the promoters of News Click from arrest.

