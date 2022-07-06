Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police arrests man accused of molesting girl at Jor Bagh metro station

She took to Twitter and claimed that she faced sexual harassment by a fellow passenger.

The incident dates back to June 2.

Delhi molestation case : The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the accused behind the molestation of a girl at the national capital's Jor Bagh metro station. The incident dates back to June 2, when the accused molested the victim on the pretext of asking her an address. The victim later lodged a complaint about the incident.

She took to Twitter and claimed that she faced sexual harassment by a fellow passenger at the Jor Bagh metro station in Delhi. She detailed the incident in a series of tweets.

Narrating her horror to news agency ANI, she said, "I don't expect this at a station like Jor Bagh in Central Delhi which is supposed to be one of the safest places. If something like this happens, it is really horrifying for me as I have not been able to think beyond this since yesterday". She alleged that the CISF officers present at the metro station refused to take any action against the man.

"It was so horrific that I didn't know how to react. If the CCTV footage is made public, it's very visible that I was stunned, scared and ran away as soon as possible that was my first instinct," she said.

According to the PRO, the incident happened around 2 pm in the afternoon, and the CISF constable might be off-duty that's why he directed the girl to approach the CISF control room.

