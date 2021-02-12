Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) Delhi Police arrests fifth accused in Rinku Sharma murder case

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested one more accused in the murder case of a BJP leader in Mangolpuri area. He has been identified as Tasuddin.

The deceased was identified as Rinku Sharma, 25. He was a worker of the BJP's youth wing and worked as a technician at a private . He lived in Mangolpuri with his family.

According to police, he was stabbed to death by four men following a brawl at a birthday party in Mangolapuri area on Wednesday night.

Police said that all the four accused have been arrested. The four arrested men are identified as Mohammad Danish (36), Mohammad Islam (45), Zahid (26) and Mohammad Mehtab (20). Police said that Danish and Islam work as tailors. Zahid is a college student and Mehtab is a student of Class 12.

Both the victim and the accused had an argument at a birthday party in their neighbourhood. Later, the four men went to Sharma's house and stabbed him. They fled from the spot, police said.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: BJP worker killed in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, communal angle surfaces

Latest India News