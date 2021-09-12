Drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized by Delhi Police; 2 including a foreigner arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The arrested Nigerian national revealed that many people from Punjab buy heroin from him in Delhi. He confessed that he sends consignments of heroin to countries like UK, Sri Lanka, UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, etc. from Delhi through courier companies using fake IDs.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a foreigner, in connection with an international drugs syndicate. The cops recovered about 16.650 kg of drugs, which is approximately valued at Rs 30 crores in the international market.

The accused were identified as Babu Lal and David, a Nigerian citizen who was living illegally in India. The foreign nationals caught by the police used to send drugs to other countries through couriers.

The Special Cell got a tip-off about the syndicate which helped them identify the duo. They received information that the accused were about to reach Delhi's Mongol Puri to deliver drugs, following which the cops set a trap.

The trap was laid near the Mangolpuri crematorium at around 9.30 pm on September 8. After around 11 pm, a gray-colored Swift car stopped near the gate of the crematorium and a person with a bag came out of the car and waited for someone. A police informer identified the person as Babu Lal alias Bablu. The police immediately took him into custody and recovered 4kg of heroin from his bag.

Babu Lal, during the investigation, revealed the name of Chigozi, alias David, a Nigerian national in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. David was then caught on September 10 when he was carrying drugs on a scooty. During the search, about 1 kg of drugs was initally recovered from David, following which the police seized a huge haul of drugs from his house.

During the interrogation, it was found that they were members of an international drugs syndicate. The arrested Nigerian national revealed that many people from Punjab bought heroin from him in Delhi. He confessed that he sends consignments of heroin to countries like UK, Sri Lanka, UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, etc. from Delhi through courier companies using fake IDs.

David came to India in July 2019 on a 6-month business visa and even after the visa expired, he did not return to his country and was living here illegally. Initially, he was involved in drug smuggling with a Nigerian partner who used to take drugs from an Afghan national based in Delhi, but after working for about six months, David left his partner and started his own network.

David's passport has been recovered by the police, which revealed that he had been to Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the police investigation is underway to ascertain more details about the nexus.

