Delhi: PM Modi assesses Yamuna cleaning plans during review meet with officials

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday to assess the current status of the Yamuna river and discuss ongoing and future plans for its cleaning and rejuvenation.

The Chief Minister’s Office in Delhi, in a statement, said that the agency-wise action plan to clean the river was reviewed in the meeting and the action plan included short-term activities (3 months), medium-term activities (3 months to 1.5 years), and long-term activities (1.5 to 3 years).

The actions to be taken for drain management, solid waste management, sewage management, septage and dairy waste management, industrial waste management, gap identification of wastewater treatment infrastructure and monitoring measures, improving the flow in the river Yamuna, flood plain Protection, green river front development and public outreach were all discussed with specific timelines, the CMO Delhi said.

the meeting was attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta and other officials.