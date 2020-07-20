Image Source : PTI Delhi seems to have hit COVID-19 peak: AIIMS Director

Delhi seems to have hit COVID-19 peak, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Monday. "Certain areas have hit their peak. Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. Certain areas are yet to reach the peak. Cases are increasing in certain states. They will reach the peak a little later," he said at a press conference today.

The total number of cases in Delhi now stands at 1,22,793. Out of these, 1,03,134 patients have recovered. The death toll is 3,628. In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease.

Dr. Guleria said the mortality rate in Southeast Asia, not just India, was much lower than that in Italy, Spain or the United States.

On community transmission, the AIIMS Director said there was not much evidence of it at the national level. "But there are hotspots, even in cities where there is a spike of cases and it is very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening," he said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, while the total number of recovered patients increased to over seven lakh, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 with 681 fatalities reported in one day. The data updated at 8 am on Monday showed that a record single-day jump of 40,425 COVID-19 cases had taken the total number of cases to 11,18,043.

