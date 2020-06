Image Source : PTI AAP MLA from Delhi's Patel Nagar Rajkumar Anand tests positive for coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party (MLA) from Delhi's Patel Nagar, Rajkumar Anand, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Delhi legislator took the coronavirus test, the report for which came today and he was declared COVID-19 positive.

Delhi's coronavirus cases have surged past 25,000 while the death toll has reached 650.

Delhi police have already been instructed to challan anyone who is found on the streets without wearing a mask.

