Delhi oxygen crisis: Slight relief and a deadline for Centre from Supreme Court

Image Source : PTI Delhi has been facing severe scarcity of oxygen as Covid cases in the city have skyrocketed.

The Supreme Court in Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court's contempt notice against officials for failing to act on it orders while asking the Centre to table before it a detailed plan by Thursday 10:30 am to ensure that the national capital gets its quota of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah pointed out that the coury was there to find fault amid the pandemic, but stressed that it was important to ensure oxygen supply for Delhi.

"This court is not here to fault the centre or states, however we are of the view of the experience gained, it would be necessary for centre to look at the formula afresh," Justice Chandrachud said.

ALSO READ: 'Enough is enough, ensure compliance of SC order': Delhi HC to Centre over oxygen supply to city

"...yes it cannot be restricted only to beds. This is not the time to find fault. we have to find a solution and lives of citizens can be saved," Justice Shah added.

The top court said it cannot review its order of April 30 and the Centre will have to inch towards supply of 700 MT of oxygen daily for Delhi and asked the Union government to place before it a plan by Thursday morning as to how it will revamp the supply to 700MT.

ALSO READ: 'It appears Centre wants people to die', Delhi HC blasts Centre over new Remdesivir use protocol

It suggested that a committee of experts and doctors including those from private sector may be constituted to ascertain the situation in Delhi and take into account the COVID-19 situation which had been prevailing in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court was hearing the Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's Tuesday order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News