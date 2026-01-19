Delhi on high alert ahead of Republic Day; posters of wanted terrorists put up at stations, markets Republic Day 2026: Posters of suspected terrorists have been put up at railway stations, bus stands, and crowded marketplaces. According to police, most of the posters feature suspects linked to outfits such as Babbar Khalsa, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Al-Qaeda.

New Delhi:

Security agencies have intensified surveillance across the national capital ahead of the 77th Republic Day, with Delhi Police placing the city on high alert to prevent any untoward incident. As part of enhanced security arrangements, posters of wanted terrorists have been displayed at railway stations, bus terminals, and crowded marketplaces across Delhi.

Posters of wanted terrorists are put up at crowded places

According to police officials, the posters primarily feature suspects linked to terror outfits such as Babbar Khalsa, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Qaeda. The move aims to involve the public in identifying potential threats, as millions of commuters pass through major transit hubs every day.

Special surveillance is being carried out at key railway stations, including New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Rohilla. Busy bus terminals such as ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar bus stand have also been placed under tight security. Announcements are being made through public address systems to sensitise commuters and encourage vigilance.

Posters have also been displayed in several crowded markets, including Sarojini Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazaar and Paharganj. Police officials said the objective is to ensure that if any commuter or shopper recognises a suspect, the information can be immediately shared with the authorities.

Keep these points in mind for security

Delhi Police have appealed to the public to remain alert and cooperate with security personnel. People have been advised to report any suspicious activity or individuals, avoid touching unattended bags or objects, cooperate during security checks, and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.

Officials said the law and order situation in the capital remains under control, and all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a safe and secure Republic Day celebration.

Report any suspicion: If you recognize any person shown in the posters or find anyone's activities suspicious, immediately inform the police. Stay away from unattended objects: Do not touch any unattended bags, toys, or tiffin boxes at railway stations or markets.

Cooperate: Cooperate with the police and security personnel during security checks. This may take some time, but it is for everyone's safety.

Avoid rumors: Do not share any unverified information or rumors on social media.

