Delhi: 12 Omicron suspects admitted to LNJP hospital

As many as 12 patients suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in the national capital so far, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Eight Omicron suspects were admitted to LNJP hospital yesterday, as per the sources. "Four suspects have been admitted today, out of which, two have been tested COVID-19 positive while the test results for the other two are awaited," stated sources.

Of these four suspects, two have arrived from the UK, one from France and one from the Netherlands, sources added.

The sources further informed that the samples of all four patients will be sent for genome sequencing today.

On November 30, LNJP Hospital had been designated to treat patients testing positive for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. The hospital had been asked to earmark wards for isolating and treating such patients.

In an order, the Health Department had directed the hospital not to deny admission to patients infected with the new variant on any ground.

"The Union Health Ministry had Sunday (November 28) issued new guidelines for international travellers for reporting of Omicron, which has been classified as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO)," the order read.

As per the guidelines, a separate isolation unit has to be set up for the patients indicating the presence of Omicron.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed that two cases of new Omicron variant were detected in the country - both being from Karnataka.

"Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. One person is about 66-years-old and a South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He does not have any travel history," Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body, which named it “Omicron”.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

(with ANI inputs)

