Delhi old vehicles fuel ban put on hold till November 1, no seizures till then

A temporary relief has been granted in Delhi for vehicles that have reached the end of their permitted life span. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will not be seized until 1 November. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday. This means that such end-of-life vehicles can continue to operate on Delhi roads until 1 November. During this period, such vehicles will not be seized, and there will be no restrictions on refuelling them.

Such vehicles, called end-of-life (EOL) were earlier barred by the Delhi government from getting fuel at petrol pumps and were also impounded by the traffic police last week before the decision was rolled back due to public outcry.

Delhi seeks relief from fuel ban

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to defer the action against EOL vehicles. He termed the move "premature and potentially counterproductive", pointing to various operational and infrastructural challenges in enforcing the directive.

Widespread public criticism and concerns over the immediate impact of the directive led the Delhi government to request the CAQM to delay its implementation. The deferral is aimed at giving both the public and authorities time to prepare for the full rollout later this year.

CAQM puts action on hold

Sources confirmed that in a recent review meeting, the CAQM decided to postpone the implementation of these directions within Delhi. As a result, EOL vehicles will not be seized or denied fuel until 1 November.

Fuel ban on old vehicles in Delhi-NCR from November 1

The enforcement drive will now begin on 1 November across Delhi and five adjoining high-vehicle-density districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat. Installation of necessary infrastructure in these regions is scheduled for completion by 31 October. Fuel stations in Delhi have been equipped with Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These cameras read vehicle number plates and match them against the central VAHAN database, which provides information such as age, fuel type and registration details.

If a vehicle is flagged as EOL, the system immediately alerts the fuel station staff to deny refuelling. The violation is recorded and forwarded to enforcement agencies, who are then responsible for taking further action such as impounding or scrapping the vehicle.