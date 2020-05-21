Image Source : PTI Delhi: Official at Mandoli jail tests positive for COVID-19

An officer of Delhi's Mandoli jail has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. The Deputy Superintendent, posted in Central Jail number 11, Mandoli, is currently suffering from the highly contagious COVID-19.

"He has been on leave since May 11 as he had fever. Later he got his COVID-19 test done which has come positive. The contact tracing exercise is underway," said a jail official.

On May 19 another jail official, who lived in Tihar jail campus and posted as Assistant Superintendent in Rohini jail, had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the eighteenth case of coronavirus in Delhi's jails and first case of Mandoli jail.

At least 15 prisoners and three staff members of various jails in Delhi are suffering from coronavirus disease so far.

The first case had come in Delhi's Rohini jail where the head warden had tested positive for the disease.

