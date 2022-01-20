Delhi riots: Man gets 5 years in jail in first sentencing for putting house on fire

Highlights
- Delhi court sentences Dinesh Yadav to five years in jail on Thursday
- This is the first sentencing in connection with Feb 2020 riots in northeast Delhi
Yadav has also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 12,000, said advocate Shikha Garg, who had represented him during the trial. A detailed order on sentencing is awaited. As per the prosecution, Yadav was an “active member of the riotous mob” and participated in vandalizing and putting on fire the house of a 73-year-old woman named Manori on February 25 night. Manori had alleged that a mob of around 150-200 rioters attacked her house when her family was not present and looted all the articles and even the buffalo.
The 25-year-old Yadav was arrested on June 8, 2020. The court framed charges against him on August 3, 2021, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after the violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Also Read | Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain confesses to being mastermind behind Northeast Delhi violence
Also Read | Delhi violence: Police files Charge sheets in court against 20 persons in murder cases of 2 brothers